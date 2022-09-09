Dr. Shakese Hudley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakese Hudley, MD
Dr. Shakese Hudley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Aurora, IL.
Dreyer Clinic Inc2285 Sequoia Dr, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 264-8840
Dreyer Medical Clinic2040 Ogden Ave Ste 401, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 264-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Dr Hudley delivered my baby when she came days earlier than expected. Although she was not the OB I had worked with throughout my pregnancy, I fully trusted her and she was very informative and caring throughout the whole experience. If I decide to have more kids, I will definitely be seeing her for my prenatal visits.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
