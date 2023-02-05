Dr. Shakil Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakil Ahmed, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Hospital for Special Surgery|Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center|New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 East 59th Street 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Pain Management - West Side2315 Broadway 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10024 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
great !!! HE IS AN ON TIME RESPECTFUL GENIUS IN HIS FIELD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1962415752
