Dr. Shakil Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Shakil Khan, MD
Dr. Shakil Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Hill Crest Behavioral Health Services6869 5th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35212 Directions (205) 833-9000
- 2 400 Office Park Dr Fl 2, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 617-6638
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my life
About Dr. Shakil Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1932148434
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Conversion Disorder, Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders and Dissociative Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.