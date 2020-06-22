Overview of Dr. Shakir Hussein, MD

Dr. Shakir Hussein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They graduated from University Of Khartoum, School Of Medicine In Khartoum, Sudan and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Hussein works at DMC Heart & Vascular in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.