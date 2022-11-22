Overview

Dr. Shakoor Arain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.



Dr. Arain works at Shakoor Arain, MD, FACC in Fort Pierce, FL with other offices in Okeechobee, FL and Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congestive Heart Failure and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.