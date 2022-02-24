Dr. Shakti Narain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakti Narain, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shakti Narain, MD is a Pulmonologist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
1
Shakti Narain MD PA1070 Flagler Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 365-2550
2
R.g. Therapy Services Inc. Dba Legacy Home Health1840 CLASSIQUE LN, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 365-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shakti Narian is a diligent, hard working professional with a straight forward bedside manner. He tells you what you need to know which may not be what you want to hear. He has been my doctor for many years and I would not change a think. His knowledge, education, and experience has literally saved my life. I give him 5 stars for doing his job the way it needs to be done and being there for emotional support exactly when I needed it.
About Dr. Shakti Narain, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narain has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narain speaks Hindi.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Narain. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narain.
