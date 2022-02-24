See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Leesburg, FL
Dr. Shakti Narain, MD

Pulmonary Disease
1.9 (39)
Map Pin Small Leesburg, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shakti Narain, MD

Dr. Shakti Narain, MD is a Pulmonologist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Narain works at Punya Clinic in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Tavares, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Narain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shakti Narain MD PA
    1070 Flagler Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 365-2550
  2. 2
    R.g. Therapy Services Inc. Dba Legacy Home Health
    1840 CLASSIQUE LN, Tavares, FL 32778 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 365-2550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
  • Uf Health The Villages Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pneumonia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Feb 24, 2022
    Dr. Shakti Narian is a diligent, hard working professional with a straight forward bedside manner. He tells you what you need to know which may not be what you want to hear. He has been my doctor for many years and I would not change a think. His knowledge, education, and experience has literally saved my life. I give him 5 stars for doing his job the way it needs to be done and being there for emotional support exactly when I needed it.
    About Dr. Shakti Narain, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    • 1689643199
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute of Medical Science / Ansari Nagar
    Medical Education
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shakti Narain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narain has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Narain. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

