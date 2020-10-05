Overview

Dr. Shakti Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Singh works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Avondale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.