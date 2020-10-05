Dr. Shakti Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shakti Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shakti Singh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Locations
Integrated Medical Services3815 E Bell Rd Ste 3200, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions
East Valley Intensivists1955 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Paincare Health Institute LLC10815 W McDowell Rd Ste 304, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with Dr Singh went very well. She’s a very compassionate and caring doctor. I see patients complaining about her not allowing them to talk or explain their conditions or how she’s late. Now I would like to say I think it’s very unprofessional on the office staff of making statements to the patient that she’s running late or saying she’s always late . None of us can ever honestly say that we haven’t been late before for things in our lifetime. Doctors are people too just as anyone of us. I heard patients talk louder then the doctors and the doctors couldn’t even speak. How frustrating that can be also. Now does anyone ever look at the BIG picture of reality and realize that these medical corporations is the one who put the time limits on these doctors. So instead of always complaining and being so negative about things how about looking pass that and seeing the positive points. I always allowed my doctors to talk and then they brought it to my level. thank you Dr Singh
About Dr. Shakti Singh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- Beth Israel
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
