Dr. Hamidi Toosi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shakur Hamidi Toosi, MD
Overview of Dr. Shakur Hamidi Toosi, MD
Dr. Shakur Hamidi Toosi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Hamidi Toosi works at
Dr. Hamidi Toosi's Office Locations
Medical & Surgical Eye Specialists Inc.200 Medical Pkwy Ste 209, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 547-9751
Medical & Surgical Eye Specialists Inc.6315 N Center Dr Bldg 20, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-7974
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shakur Hamidi Toosi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Persian
- 1942295175
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
