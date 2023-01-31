Overview of Dr. Shalaun Hawkins, MD

Dr. Shalaun Hawkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College|Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Hawkins works at Hillcrest Internal Medicine in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.