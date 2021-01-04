Overview of Dr. Shaleen Vira, MD

Dr. Shaleen Vira, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.



Dr. Vira works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.