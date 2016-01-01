Overview

Dr. Shalin Desai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Holy Name Cardiology Assoc in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.