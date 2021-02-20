Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shalin Patel, MD
Dr. Shalin Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Columbus Community Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Rice Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
- 1 411 Park Grove Dr Ste 210, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 579-5799
Sealy Urgent Care Ctr & Medical Clinic1036 N Circle Dr, Sealy, TX 77474 Directions (281) 579-5799
Grand Parkway Dialysis Center403 W Grand Pkwy S Ste T, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (281) 392-6063
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbus Community Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Rice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel cared for my husband for five years. He is a listening and caring physician. Our family holds Dr. Patel in high regard.
About Dr. Shalin Patel, MD
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
