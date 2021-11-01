Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shalin Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shalin Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wailuku, HI.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
1
Maui Memorial Medical Center221 Mahalani St, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 442-5664
2
Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic85 Maui Lani Pkwy, Wailuku, HI 96793 Directions (808) 442-5667
Hospital Affiliations
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been a patient of his for 9 months. He listens, puts together plans and options and then advises. Great doctor!
About Dr. Shalin Patel, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1982920963
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
