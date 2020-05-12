Overview

Dr. Shalini Bahl, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University.



Dr. Bahl works at ACE Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetics in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.