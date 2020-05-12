Dr. Shalini Bahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Bahl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shalini Bahl, MD is a Dermatologist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University.
Locations
ACE Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetics8367 YANKEE ST, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 885-4412Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bahl and her staff are extremely professional, friendly, and accommodating, but most of all, they take the time to listen to your concerns and answer your questions. They return phone calls promptly and have embraced online services when appropriate. We started out taking our son to Dr. Bahl and my husband is now a patient as well. I would highly recommend Ace Dermatology.
About Dr. Shalini Bahl, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
Dr. Bahl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bahl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bahl has seen patients for Rash, Acne and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bahl speaks Hindi.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bahl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bahl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.