Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
1
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 437-3601
2
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 597-4709MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shalini Gupta, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1912294042
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Med Ctr
- John H Stroger
- King Georges Med Coll Lucknow U
Frequently Asked Questions
