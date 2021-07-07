Dr. Shalini Kanneganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanneganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Kanneganti, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shalini Kanneganti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from JJM Medical College and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Kanneganti works at
Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Joseph1708 Yakima Ave Fl 2, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
Long story short, my life would be shortened without her. She’s an absolutely amazing doctor.
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- Female
- GRMERC/Ferguson Clinic
- Maricopa Integrated Health System (affiliated with Mayo Clinic Arizona)
- JJM Medical College
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Dr. Kanneganti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kanneganti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanneganti works at
Dr. Kanneganti has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Colectomy and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kanneganti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kanneganti speaks Chinese.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanneganti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanneganti.
