Overview of Dr. Shalini Kansal, MD

Dr. Shalini Kansal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austell, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.



Dr. Kansal works at Wellstar Ear Nose & Throat in Austell, GA with other offices in Smyrna, GA and Douglasville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dizziness and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.