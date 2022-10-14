See All Psychiatrists in Weston, FL
Dr. Shalini Katyal, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (20)
Map Pin Small Weston, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shalini Katyal, MD

Dr. Shalini Katyal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Weston, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Miami/VA/Jackson Meml Hosp

Dr. Katyal works at Shalini Katyal MD in Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Katyal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Shalini Katyal MD
    2893 Executive Park Dr Ste 108, Weston, FL 33331 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 225-5070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Shalini Katyal, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1972713774
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Univ of Miami/VA/Jackson Meml Hosp
Fellowship
Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Residency
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shalini Katyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Katyal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Katyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Katyal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katyal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

