Overview of Dr. Shalini Mahajan, MD

Dr. Shalini Mahajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Univer and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Mahajan works at Dr. Swamy Venuturupalli, MD, FACR in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Myasthenia Gravis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.