Dr. Shalini Mahajan, MD
Dr. Shalini Mahajan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Univer and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
From being able to get a timely appointment, to being seen so quickly, Dr. Mahajan and her staff honestly provide excellent patient care. After years of bouncing from doctor to doctor, I finally found Dr mahajan, she worked closely with my team of doctors and helped me get my diagnoses so fast and and a proper health plan! I couldn't be happier with everything. As a young female patient, I was often dismissed at health facilities by doctors and staff. But Dr mahajan actually listened to my concerns checked for everything went over everything with me until I was happy and had a proper plan in place. After care is also amazing. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Shalini Mahajan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi
- 1780818385
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Med Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Univer
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
