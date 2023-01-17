Dr. Shalini Modi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Modi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shalini Modi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Modi works at
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have the upmost respect for Dr.Modi. She is a blessing.
About Dr. Shalini Modi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Sinai Grace Hosp-Wayne State University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
