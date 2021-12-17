Dr. Mulaparthi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shalini Mulaparthi, MD
Overview of Dr. Shalini Mulaparthi, MD
Dr. Shalini Mulaparthi, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Mulaparthi's Office Locations
Watson Clinic Llp1730 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 603-4780Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
University of South Florida Pediatric Nephrology1033 N PARKWAY FRONTAGE RD, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 680-7190Wednesday7:00am - 5:00pm
Watson Clinic Llp1600 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 Directions (863) 680-7190Tuesday7:00am - 10:00pmWednesday7:00am - 10:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am her patient and she has been wonderful. She is very calm and knowledgeable. She fights our fights together without drama. She is super busy, we always have to wait for her. Be patient, it's worth, more than this, remember she is working non-stop all day long and she has always a smile for you.
About Dr. Shalini Mulaparthi, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427048537
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Osmania Med Coll
- Medical Oncology
