Dr. Shalini Patcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Patcha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shalini Patcha, MD
Dr. Shalini Patcha, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Patcha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Patcha's Office Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosciences at Huntington775 Park Ave Ste 355, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 815-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patcha?
About Dr. Shalini Patcha, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1497864128
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Ctr, Neurology
- Guntur Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patcha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patcha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patcha works at
Dr. Patcha has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patcha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patcha speaks Hindi and Telugu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patcha. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patcha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.