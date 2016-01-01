Dr. Shalini Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Patel, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
NBIMC - Neonatology201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-7268
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Neonatal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1104989219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
