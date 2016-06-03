Overview of Dr. Shalini Paturi, MD

Dr. Shalini Paturi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Paturi works at Southern Endocrinology Associates PA in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Fibromyalgia and Limb Cramp along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.