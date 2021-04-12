Dr. Shalini Raghu, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Raghu, MB BS
Overview of Dr. Shalini Raghu, MB BS
Dr. Shalini Raghu, MB BS is a Pediatrics Specialist in Elizabeth, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Stanley Med College Dr M G R Med University Madras Tn India and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Raghu's Office Locations
Trinitas Regional Medical Center225 Williamson St, Elizabeth, NJ 07202 Directions (908) 994-5452Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 765 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 823-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
very pleased with this doctor and staff. 4 stars given because we have different views on parenting.
About Dr. Shalini Raghu, MB BS
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Kannada
- 1942355680
Education & Certifications
- Stanley Med College Dr M G R Med University Madras Tn India
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raghu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raghu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raghu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raghu speaks Kannada.
Dr. Raghu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghu.
