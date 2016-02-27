Dr. Shalini Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalini Reddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Shalini Reddy, MD
Dr. Shalini Reddy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
Valley Health Surgical Oncology400 Campus Blvd Ste 210, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 536-3470
- 2 97 Administrative Dr Ste 200A, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Directions (304) 350-3230
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was kind and caring. Took time to answer my mom's questions.
About Dr. Shalini Reddy, MD
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GULBARGA UNIVERSITY / MAHADEVAPPA RAMPURE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
