Dr. Shalini Varma, MD
Overview
Dr. Shalini Varma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch.
Locations
1
Shalini Varma MD, Board Certified Psychiatrist270 Center Dr Ste 200, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (224) 632-8900
2
Kenosha, Wisconsin7400 60th Ave, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (224) 612-2348
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- We do not accept health insurance
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Varma is a very thorough psychiatrist. She communicates closely with all my other providers and called my primary care physician and therapist. She is easliy accessible between appointments too. I had a medication reaction and she was reachable immediately to assist me. Dr Varma is caring and easy to talk to. She sees people in real life which I think is important too. I have her see my child too and now she's doing great as well navigating school and social pressures with her anxiety, ADHD, and depression.
About Dr. Shalini Varma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Rutgers Med Sch
- Drew University Med Sci
- Psychiatry
