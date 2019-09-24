See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Paoli, PA
Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.0 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD

Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Paoli, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Paoli Hospital.

Dr. Vijaykumar works at Suburban Endocrinology Associates in Paoli, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Vijaykumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinnacle Ent Associates Head & Neck Division - Paoli
    11 Industrial Blvd Ste 202, Paoli, PA 19301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 251-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paoli Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vijaykumar?

    Sep 24, 2019
    She’s been great with my care. She very involved with understanding how the disease affects my body. Compared to my last endocrinologist, she is awesome
    — Sep 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vijaykumar to family and friends

    Dr. Vijaykumar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vijaykumar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD.

    About Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881827053
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijaykumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vijaykumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vijaykumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vijaykumar works at Suburban Endocrinology Associates in Paoli, PA. View the full address on Dr. Vijaykumar’s profile.

    Dr. Vijaykumar has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vijaykumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijaykumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijaykumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijaykumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijaykumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shalini Vijaykumar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.