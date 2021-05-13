Dr. Shalom Kieval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kieval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalom Kieval, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Latham, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital.
RetinaCare Consultants13 SUNSET DR, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 218-1234Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 223 Great Oaks Blvd, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 218-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I experienced a detached retina and I knew the symptoms. I knew exactly when it occurred and where I was and the likely reason it occurred. I was not referred to Dr. Kieval for 30 days only because Dr. Kieval was on vacation and the person I saw told me I did not have a detached retina. So I spent a month with a detached retina which to almost anyone is a medical emergency. When I did see Dr. Kieval he told me I did have a detached retina and he would take care of it that same day. Dr. Kieval did so and every year I return for a "checkup" and all is well. The office that was covering for Dr. Kieval "blew it". On the phone I was told I would be seeing one of the two doctors but when I arrived the same day I was switched to a "Fellow". In hindsight I should have asked to have one of the other Ophthalmologists look at my eye. I knew where the retinal tear was and had a classic symptom of a retinal detachment (or tear). I have nothing but praise for Dr. Kieval.
About Dr. Shalom Kieval, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
