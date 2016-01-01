See All Hematologists in Newark, NJ
Dr. Shalu Narang, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Shalu Narang, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shalu Narang, MD

Dr. Shalu Narang, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Narang works at NBIMC - Valerie Fund Children's Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Narang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valerie Fund Children's Center
    201 Lyons Ave Ste L-5, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6736
  2. 2
    St Barnabas Medical Center
    94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6734

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sickle Cell Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Hemophilia
Sickle Cell Disease
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Hemophilia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Germ Cell Tumor Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Neuroblastoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Wilms' Tumor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Narang?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shalu Narang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shalu Narang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Narang to family and friends

    Dr. Narang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Narang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shalu Narang, MD.

    About Dr. Shalu Narang, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134143878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center (NY)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St Georges U
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shalu Narang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Narang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narang has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Narang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shalu Narang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.