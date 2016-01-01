Dr. Shalu Narang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shalu Narang, MD
Overview of Dr. Shalu Narang, MD
Dr. Shalu Narang, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Narang works at
Dr. Narang's Office Locations
-
1
Valerie Fund Children's Center201 Lyons Ave Ste L-5, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 520-6736
-
2
St Barnabas Medical Center94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-6734
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narang?
About Dr. Shalu Narang, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1134143878
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center (NY)
- St Georges U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narang accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Narang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Narang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narang works at
Dr. Narang has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Narang speaks Hindi.
Dr. Narang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.