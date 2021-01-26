Overview of Dr. Shalu Singh, MD

Dr. Shalu Singh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.