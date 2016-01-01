Dr. Shama Rasool, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasool is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shama Rasool, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shama Rasool, MD
Dr. Shama Rasool, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasool's Office Locations
- 1 7603 113th St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 268-1100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasool?
About Dr. Shama Rasool, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1588678718
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasool has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasool accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasool has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasool has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasool on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rasool speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasool. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasool.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasool, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasool appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.