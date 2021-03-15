See All Neurologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Shamaelah Javed, MD

Neurology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shamaelah Javed, MD

Dr. Shamaelah Javed, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.

Dr. Javed works at Houston Heart - Northwest in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Javed's Office Locations

    Neuroendovascular Surgery of Houston Northwest
    800 Peakwood Dr Ste 5D, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 353-2498

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Subdural Hemorrhage
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Subdural Hemorrhage

Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2021
    I was taking by ambulance in emergency because of an stroke with right weakness in July 10 2020, Doctors and nurse’s have been so nice and kind specially Dr. Shamaelah Javed, my specialist Doctor. Dr. Javed concerns about my health recovery with an excellent care and has been explained the things I have to do in order for me to have a total recovery. I have recommended already to all my family friends and my friends Dr. Shamaelah Javed professional and excellence is above average expectations. Thank you very very much Dr. Shamaelah Javed.
    Pedro Sepulveda — Mar 15, 2021
    About Dr. Shamaelah Javed, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164730206
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine | Wayne State University | SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Residency
    • Westchester Medical College
    Internship
    • Jinnah Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Allama Iqbal Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
