Dr. Shamail Butt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shamail Butt, MD
Dr. Shamail Butt, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Butt works at
Dr. Butt's Office Locations
Tenaya Oncology/Hematology3131 La Canada St Ste 140, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 933-9400
Tenaya Oncology/Hematology2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 201, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 735-7154
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Can say nothing bad about the man old school doc bed side manner in a modern age
About Dr. Shamail Butt, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1043531981
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD PEDAGOGICA Y TECNOLOGICA DE COLOMBIA / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD - ESCUELA DE MED
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butt works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Butt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butt.
