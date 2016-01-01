Overview of Dr. Shambavi Richard, MD

Dr. Shambavi Richard, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.



Dr. Richard works at MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.