Dr. Shambeel Rizvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shambeel Rizvi, MD
Dr. Shambeel Rizvi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Rizvi works at
Dr. Rizvi's Office Locations
Arthritis Clinic Medical Associates P.c. - Blaine11937 CENTRAL AVE NE, Minneapolis, MN 55434 Directions (763) 634-2273
Arthritis Clinic & Medical Associates P.C536 Cedar St, Monticello, MN 55362 Directions (763) 463-9515
Arthritis Clinic &Medical Associates P.C1001 Hart Blvd, Monticello, MN 55362 Directions (763) 634-2273
Arthritis Clinic & Medical Associates P.C1700 Highway 25 N, Buffalo, MN 55313 Directions (763) 634-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Secure Care of America, Inc.
- Tricare
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
I have Rheumatoid Arthritis that is treated with monthly in-office biologic therapy. During the summer when I am temporarily away from my Florida home and Rheumatologist, Dr. Rizvi provides continuity of care in an attentive, knowledgeable and compassionate manner. His staff is friendly and helpful in arranging appointments and follow up. I recommend Dr. Rizvi and the Arthritis Clinic.
About Dr. Shambeel Rizvi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Univ Of Il, Chicago
- Univ Of Il, Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
