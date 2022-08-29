Overview of Dr. Shambeel Rizvi, MD

Dr. Shambeel Rizvi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Rizvi works at Arthritis Clinic Medical Associates P.c. - Blaine in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Monticello, MN and Buffalo, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.