Dr. Shambmuprasard Mehta, DDS
Overview
Dr. Shambmuprasard Mehta, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Troy, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Government Dental College and Hopital, Ahmedabad|Nyu Dental Center.
Locations
1st Advantage Dental - Troy500 Federal St Ste 300, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 273-8931Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Careington International
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MetLife
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mehta did a root canal on my front tooth no pain was experienced. I am nervously awaiting crown placement Dr Mehta assures me it will look like my tooth I have to trust him.
About Dr. Shambmuprasard Mehta, DDS
- Dentistry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1083706733
Education & Certifications
- Government Dental College and Hopital, Ahmedabad|Nyu Dental Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
184 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.