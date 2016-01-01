Overview

Dr. Shamil Castro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from St. Matthew's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital and Doctors' Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Castro works at HCA Florida Capital Primary Care in Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.