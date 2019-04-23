Overview of Dr. Shamila Saiyed, MD

Dr. Shamila Saiyed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GOA UNIVERSITY / GOA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Saiyed works at General Internal Medicine, Peabody in Peabody, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.