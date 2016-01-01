Dr. Shamim Begum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Begum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamim Begum, MD
Overview of Dr. Shamim Begum, MD
Dr. Shamim Begum, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Begum works at
Dr. Begum's Office Locations
1
Smart Medical Care8742 168th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 526-6660
2
Jamaica Office8746 168th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Directions (718) 526-6660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shamim Begum, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1659431039
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Begum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Begum accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Begum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Begum works at
Dr. Begum speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Begum. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Begum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Begum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Begum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.