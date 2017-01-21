Overview of Dr. Shamim Islam, MD

Dr. Shamim Islam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).



Dr. Islam works at Pine Tree Medical Center in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.