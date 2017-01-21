See All Pediatricians in Waterford, MI
Dr. Shamim Islam, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Shamim Islam, MD

Dr. Shamim Islam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).

Dr. Islam works at Pine Tree Medical Center in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Islam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pinetree Medical Center PC
    4186 Pontiac Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 674-7337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Counseling
Fever
Wellness Examination
Obesity Counseling
Fever
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Counseling
Fever
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bacterial Sepsis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Burn Injuries
Cellulitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Enteritis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lice
Limb Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Thyroid Goiter
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Shamim Islam, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1730187592
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shamim Islam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Islam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Islam works at Pine Tree Medical Center in Waterford, MI. View the full address on Dr. Islam’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Islam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Islam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

