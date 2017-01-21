Dr. Shamim Islam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Islam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamim Islam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI).
Pinetree Medical Center PC4186 Pontiac Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 674-7337
Absolutely love her. Been going there for 8 years. She is so compassionate about her job. That's something you find in few doctors.
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1730187592
- DHAKA UNIVERSITY / BANGLADESH MEDICAL COLLEGE (BMSRI)
Dr. Islam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Islam accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Islam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Islam speaks Bengali.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Islam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Islam.
