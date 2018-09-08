Dr. Shamim Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamim Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shamim Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Locations
Millennium Medical Professionals Pllc496 Smithtown Byp Ste 101, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-8880
Island Cardiovascular Assocs5225 Nesconset Hwy Ste 23, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 473-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr. khan is very professorial and has a great deal of knowledge as well as being very experienced. he saved my life by doing very complicated stint procedure at stony brook hospital.
About Dr. Shamim Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1750312948
Education & Certifications
- ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
