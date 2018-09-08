Overview

Dr. Shamim Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ALIGARH MUSLIM UNIVERSITY / J.L.N. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Island Cardiovascular Associates in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.