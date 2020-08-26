Dr. Shamim Saeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamim Saeed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Shamim Saeed, MD
Dr. Shamim Saeed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PEOPLE'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Saeed works at
Dr. Saeed's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care985 Cedar Bridge Ave, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 612-9920
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
I changed my primary with the recommendation from my step son. opted to make an appt to see Dr Saeed. arrived, the staff were very friendly, professional and courteous. Dr Saeed was very thorough and very friendly. very professional. she told me to switch up a few things health wise that I pan to do. I would highly recommend Dr Saeed.
About Dr. Shamim Saeed, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1720186455
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- PEOPLE'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saeed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saeed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Saeed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saeed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.