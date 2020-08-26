Overview of Dr. Shamim Saeed, MD

Dr. Shamim Saeed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PEOPLE'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Saeed works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Brick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.