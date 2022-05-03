Overview

Dr. Shamiram Badal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Parkview Whitley Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Badal works at St. Joseph Physician Network Northwest Family Medicine in South Bend, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.