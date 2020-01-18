Dr. Shamita Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamita Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shamita Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Ochsner Clinic Foundation1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-4000
Breast Imaging Service At Blake Wilbur Building900 Blake Wilbur Dr, Palo Alto, CA 94304 Directions (650) 736-5555Friday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Very thorough at visits. Efficient clinic.
About Dr. Shamita Shah, MD
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.