Overview

Dr. Shamita Shah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Palo Alto, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.