Dr. Shamita Trivedi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamita Trivedi, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shamita Trivedi, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Trivedi works at
Locations
-
1
North Dallas Urology6124 W Parker Rd Ste 230, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (940) 600-4861Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Children's Health Pediatric Group Bachman Lake2750 W Northwest Hwy Ste 170, Dallas, TX 75220 Directions (214) 654-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trivedi?
Dr. Trivedi is amazing! She is so knowledgeable, personal, practical & approachable. My child is very comfortable with her in moments that could be very uncomfortable for a child. She is very open to listening to her patients. Her entire staff has been remarkable. I cannot say enough good things about her & her practice.
About Dr. Shamita Trivedi, DO
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1114187903
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.