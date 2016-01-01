Overview of Dr. Shammi Bali, MD

Dr. Shammi Bali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSIDADE LUTERANA DO BRASIL (ULBRA) / FACULDADE DE MEDICINA.



Dr. Bali works at Access Health Care Physicians in Port Saint Lucie, FL with other offices in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.