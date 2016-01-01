See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Duluth, GA
Dr. Shamolie Wyckoff, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.5 (11)
Map Pin Small Duluth, GA
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Shamolie Wyckoff, MD

Dr. Shamolie Wyckoff, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Wyckoff works at Kaiser Permanente Lakeview Medical Offices in Duluth, GA with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN, Mount Juliet, TN, Hermitage, TN and Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wyckoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente Gwinnett Comprehensive Medical Center
    3650 Steve Reynolds Blvd, Duluth, GA 30096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 365-0966
  2. 2
    Center for Spine Joint and Neuromuscular Rehabilitation
    833 Memorial Blvd Ste E, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 872-9966
  3. 3
    Mt. Juliet
    541 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 2103, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 872-9966
  4. 4
    Summit Medical Center
    5651 Frist Blvd Ste 712, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 872-9966
  5. 5
    Brentwood/Cool Springs
    1605 Westgate Cir Ste 200, Brentwood, TN 37027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 872-9966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Electrodiagnostic Procedure Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Toxic Exposure Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Shamolie Wyckoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295872216
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shamolie Wyckoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wyckoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wyckoff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wyckoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyckoff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyckoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wyckoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wyckoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

