Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD

Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Civil Hospital and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Ahmad works at Cancer Therapy & Integrative Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Therapy & Integrative Medicine
    7010 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 931-3977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Leukocytosis
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Leukocytosis

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063587459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Civil Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ahmad works at Cancer Therapy & Integrative Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Ahmad’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

