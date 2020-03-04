Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD
Overview of Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD
Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Civil Hospital and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Ahmad's Office Locations
Cancer Therapy & Integrative Medicine7010 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 931-3977
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahmad is a caring man. Remember, it's easy to get jaded after 20 plus yrs as a doctor. He made me feel like he cared but he didn't mince words or waste his time either. He is a good man. All the best to him. I've seen other oncologist and they lacked bedside manners and compassion.
About Dr. Shamoon Ahmad, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1063587459
Education & Certifications
- Civil Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
