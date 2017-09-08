Dr. Shams Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shams Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shams Iqbal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center, Inland Valley Medical Center, Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center, Rancho Springs Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Locations
-
1
Hemlata Parekh MD A Professional770 Magnolia Ave Ste 1B, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 461-8547
-
2
Inland Empire Research Group3600 Lime St Ste 516, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (951) 367-1060
-
3
Asthma and Allergy Medical Group24671 Monroe Ave Ste 102, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 461-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Inland Valley Medical Center
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Rancho Springs Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
Dr. Iqbal is very personable and really cares about my health.
About Dr. Shams Iqbal, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598846834
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Hives, Angioedema and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.